Hyderabad police files case against Assam CM for making derogatory remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Five days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made objectionable remarks against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a poll rally in UttaraKhand, Hyderabad Police on Wednesday registered a case against the BJP leader.





Based on the complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case against Sarma under Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.





Revanth Reddy has accused Sarma of making an obscene speech against Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting to garner political mileage in a pre-planned manner.