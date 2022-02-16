Hyderabad police files case against Assam CM for making derogatory remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Five days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made objectionable remarks against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a poll rally in UttaraKhand, Hyderabad Police on Wednesday registered a case against the BJP leader.
Based on the complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case against Sarma under Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.
Revanth Reddy has accused Sarma of making an obscene speech against Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting to garner political mileage in a pre-planned manner.
Sarma, in his speech in Uttarakhand on February 1, slammed Rahul Gandhi for seeking proof of surgical strike on Pakistan and said BJP had never demanded proof of him (Rahuil Gandhi) being the son of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Apart from the Congress, the Assam CM’s remarks also drew sharp criticism from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Rao too condemned his Assam counterpart’s statement on Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.
After criticism, Sarma claimed that his remarks were misrepresented.
"I raised certain questions - why did the Congress party, instead of appreciating the Indian Army after the surgical strike, questioned the soldiers? Why did the Congress abuse General Bipin Rawat while he was alive? You cannot escape from answering these questions. The country has these to be answered," Sarma said.
"Some say it is an insult to the Gandhi family, but it is an insult to the women of this country," Reddy said in his FIR.
Published: 16 Feb 2022, 2:46 PM