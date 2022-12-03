Hyderabad University professor suspended for alleged sexual assault of foreign student

The action came after the university was rocked by the massive protest by students demanding immediate action against the professor.



Police arrested the professor, who will be produced in a court later in the day.



The professor allegedly called the student to his residence near the campus on Friday evening on the pretext of teaching her Hindi and tried to sexually assault her after offering alcohol.



The victim, who is from Thailand and recently joined Masters course, was rushed to the health centre of the university by other students. After the checkup, she lodged a complaint with Gachibowli Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.



Director of Foreign Exchange Program of the Central university also lodged a complaint.