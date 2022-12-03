Hype by Modi govt on India assuming rotational G20 presidency jarring, say observers

Taking over from Indonesia, India formally assumed the year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) on December 1. It is now set to host 215 meetings in 55 cities involving ministers, officials and civil society, leading up to a marquee summit in the capital New Delhi in September 2023.

Formed in the wake of the economic crisis that engulfed the East and Southeast Asian economies in the late 1990s to stabilise the global financial situation, the G20 now serves as a forum of heads of States of both member and non-member nations to come together and discuss pressing global matters beyond finance.

The G20 summit does not establish a permanent secretariat and the presidency is rotated annually.

India began its preparation for the G20 summit early this year and unveiled its logo, theme, and website in November. The theme centres on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future’ whereas the logo bears a lotus symbol.

During the launch, PM Modi claimed that the lotus resembles a “sign of hope”, but it is also the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to which he belongs.

Calling India the “mother of democracy”, in his statements and press releases ahead of Tuesday, Modi delineated India’s “agenda” for the G20, which is primarily focused on climate change, terrorism, food and energy security, and the global pandemic.

In his statement in New Delhi, he mentioned that India seeks an outcome which “depoliticises the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products and combats pandemics which can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together”.