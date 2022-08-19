I am ready now to play my age: Dulquer Salman

You did four Malayalam films during the last two years: Kurup, Hey Sinamika, Salute and Sita Ramam. And you have R Baliki’s Chup coming up. What is your criteria for selection of roles?

If it is something that feels already done, then I am not drawn to it. As an actor I give more importance to the script than my role. Now I’ve reached a stage where I want to challenge myself more and more in the roles I play. Going forward, I want to continue to challenge myself. New content is what makes me happy. I avoid remakes and sequels and anything unoriginal which I may accidently end up doing if it comes from cinema that I am not familiar with. I don’t want to wake up and not look forward to my work. Now there is so much variety in the choice of roles. I am working in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Sita Ramam is my second Telugu film. I had earlier done Mahaniti in Telugu with the same producers.

In Hindi your films haven’t really worked out. I feel Balki’s Chup will?

I hope so. It is something very different from anything attempted before. And I wonder how or why he thought of me for this film. Shooting with Balki is fun. He is not worried about what works and what doesn’t. I really enjoyed myself.

Chup is deeply affiliated to the cinema of Guru Dutt. Were you familiar with Guru Dutt?

I actually learnt about Guru Dutt while shooting Chup. I was familiar with the music of Guru Dutt and knew about him. But thanks to this film, I got my first genuine exposure to the genius of Guru Dutt. I am grateful for that. Today more and more cinema that breaks boundaries and rules are happening. When I was growing up in the 1980s, I was exposed to my father’s cinema.

Yes, the great Mammootty. Even he took a lot of risks in his career?

Absolutely. They wouldn’t allow him to do only conventional roles. In Kerala actors’ careers are moulded according to the audiences’ expectations. The more they expect, the harder we push the envelope. They don’t like us to get lax.

Do you at all take your father’s advice on scripts?

It is very difficult. As it is, narrations take time. To then find the time to discuss it…But nowadays we do exchange ideas, although we are both busy, he more than me. We are both such different actors, so there is so much share. Actually no two actors are the same in Kerala.

Neither you nor your father has ever been scared of failing?

We all are scared. But taking risks comes naturally to us.

Did you think Sita Ramam would be a success?

In my head I felt we were creating an epic. During the narration I could feel how beautiful it would be. But I didn’t expect this kind of acceptance. I thought a love story like this would perhaps work on a smaller budget. But I am glad we struck to our vision. Also, I think Mrunal Thakur brought in a freshness to the whole love story. When you are doing a pure romance the element of freshness is most important.