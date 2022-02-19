“I can feel his presence all around me,” Bappida’s son Bappa Lahiri

“Daddy really liked you. He had lots of respect for you. He never had an unkind word for anyone. Always generous and warm to everyone including strangers. I remember how angry and upset I would get when journalists would write something against my father’s songs. You know how it is when you are young? You don’t want to hear a word against your parents. I’d pick up the phone to call the journalist. He would stop me, chide me for being impulsive. He was always the one to calm me down, hold my hand when I was lost…now who is going to guide me,” the son sobs inconsolably.

I remind Bappa that his dear dad is very much there. Bappa agrees. “I know, I can feel his presence all around me. I just can’t see him anymore. But I can talk to him. When I was informed in Los Angeles—that’s where I live and work—that my dad was no more, my world fell apart. I didn’t know what to do. There were no immediate flights and I don’t know how I managed to get three tickets for me, my wife and son. It was as if an invisible force guided me through that 23-hour journey to see my father for the last time.”

Bappida had not been keeping well for the last couple of years.

Says his son, “He did not take the passing away of Lataji well. In fact, my mother and sister tried to hide the tragedy from my father. But he got to know. Daddy was really broken by the death of his Mata Saraswati. He was in the hospital a few days after Lataji’s death, Then he came home, ate ghar ka khana had a bath and was relaxed when his health suddenly deteriorated. By the time they took him to the hospital he was gone.”