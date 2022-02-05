'I direct you to sit down', Amit Shah orders Sudhir Chaudhary’s Zee News colleague in rally; video goes viral
A video of Home Minister Amit Shah has gone viral in which he can be seen directing a Zee News reporter to stop his ‘commentary’ and ‘sit down’ during one of Shah's election rallies
In the video, Amit Shah can be seen losing his temper at the Zee News employee, who seemed to be distracting the BJP leader just as he was about to start his poll speech.
Shah said, “Zee TV, now you stop your commentary. Sit down.” Shah raised his tone after seeing that his order had no effect on the employee working for the apparently pro-BJP TV channel. He said, “Sit down. Oye, I now direct you to sit down.”
According to a report in Janta Ka Reporter, going by Shah’s attire and the background, it seems the incident appeared to take place in a BJP election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar last week.
