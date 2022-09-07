I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case.

These raids were carried out at more than 30 locations, including in Delhi, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad and some other locations.



The ED case is based on the FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In the FIR, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named accused number one.