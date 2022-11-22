I-T dept detects unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 cr across country

In one of the raids, analysis of seized evidence revealed that the group engaged in the business of gold and diamond jewellery, had invested its unaccounted income in cash purchase of jewellery, renovation of shops and immovable properties.

It had unaccounted money of over Rs 12 crore in its books of account, in the garb of advance from customers.



Upon physical verification of stock, during the search action, unaccounted stock of more than Rs 12 crore were found.



In the case of another group engaged in real estate business, evidence of unaccounted cash transactions in purchase of land, construction of buildings and sale of apartments, were found.