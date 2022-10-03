IAF scrambles jets after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft

"All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)," the IAF said.



It said the aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace.



It is learnt the Air Traffic Control at Delhi airport remained in contact with IAF when the aircraft was in Indian airspace.

A call regarding the bomb threat on the flight was received at 9:20 am, said police. The authorities at the Delhi airport were immediately put on alert.