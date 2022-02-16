‘If bangles, bindis and ghoongats are permitted, why not hijab’: Petitioners in Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday resumed hearing the petition filed by Muslim girls challenging restrictions on wearing religious headscarves in classrooms, with the petitioners’ counsel Ravi Varma Kumar asking the judges why the Hijab was being singled out when there were "hundreds of religious symbols from dupattas, bangles, turbans, crosses and bindis" worn by people every day.

"I am only showing the vast diversity of religious symbols in all sections of the society. Why is the government picking on hijab alone and making this hostile discrimination? Bangles are worn? Are they not religious symbols? Why are you picking on these poor Muslim girls?" he said.

"This is only because only of her religion that the petitioner is being sent out of the classroom. A bindi wearing girl is not sent out. A bangle wearing girl is not. A Christian wearing cross is not touched. Why only these girls? This is a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution," Kumar said.

"Ghoongats are permitted. Bangles are permitted. Why only this (Hijabs)? Why not the turban of a Sikh, the cross of the Christians?" he said.