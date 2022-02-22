If Hindu-Muslim unity is lost it will be loss for entire mankind: Maulana Azad

It is 4AM as I write these lines. February 22 Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s death anniversary. I write in his spirit; this was the hour when he began his day with the first sip of the best Chinese tea. He describes that precise moment in his letter dated 17 December 1943 written from Ahmednagar prison to his friend Nawab Habib ur Rahman Shervani of Aligarh. He writes, “You know my routine. I generally wake up between three and four in the morning. There is no one here who wakes up with sleep laden eyes and places the tea before me. So, I utilize my own eager hands. Instead of a bottle of old wine I open a tin of fresh Chinese tea. Then I sit on the chair and go into a trance. Please do not ask me about it. All I can say is that no one could have derived the extent of pleasure and intoxication from the one hundred years old cellars of old wine in Champagne and Bordeaux than I get from every sip of my morning tea.”

True to his tradition I brewed my cup at this hour not with Chinese but with Mizoram tea which has its own story.

My personal connection with Maulana Azad goes back much further than the time I began to read his writings and started writing about him. My father Khwaja Ghulamus Saiyidain, my aunt and uncle Saliha Abid Husain and Syed Abid Husain, my Chacha Khwaja Ahmed Abbas were his ardent followers. In 1947 when Congress formed the government Azad chose the Education portfolio above every other offer made to him because he knew that this was the need of the hour. He looked for the best minds to implement his vision of education; thereby he brought into his Ministry my father who with Dr Zakir Husain had been asked by Mahatma Gandhi to write the Wardha scheme of education. Father rose to become Education Secretary at the most challenging time when a newly independent nation was being born.

Azad was laying the foundation of Education in the country which he with Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had birthed. His stamp was everywhere. From the first IIT in Kanpur to Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, from the three Akademis, Sangeet, Sahitya and Lalit Kala to Indian Council for Cultural Relations to Public Libraries. His first love however remained Basic Education based on Gandhian principles of mother tongue and work-by-hands. He and his core team which consisting of my father and Prof Humayun Kabir and mentored by his friend and comrade Jawaharlal Nehru drove the most important agenda for the nation for a decade from 1947 to 1958. One week before his death he spoke at the Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu Conference at Red Fort. He was sharing the stage with Pandit Nehru, Pandit Sundarlal and Dr Tara Chand. He said that while the constitution has declared Hindi as the official language all 14 languages would be given requisite status; Urdu wallahs should not feel insecure. He went on to say that mother tongue should be the medium of instruction at primary level, and English should be retained because of its universal application.