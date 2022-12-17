If judges & journalists falter, democracy will crash: Jurist Shrikrishna

If judges and journalists hesitate in their duty to take the side of truth and speak the truth to the powers that be, then democracy will collapse, cautioned eminent jurist and retired Justice B.N. Shrikrishna.



"Speak the truth to the powers that bea There are two professions - the judge and the journalist - who have to side with the truth. If they falter, then democracy will collapse," said Justice Shrikrishna, addressing the RedInk Awards ceremony here late on Friday, organised by the Mumbai Press Club.



He said that of the four pillars of democracy -- judiciary, legislature, executive and the press or Fourth Estate, "if the first three cosy up, then it's the duty of the Press to take them to task".



Reminiscing the days of the Emergency, he said that in the current times, the central probe agencies are being misused.