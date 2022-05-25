If PM Modi’s ‘sensitivity’ and concern led to cut in fuel prices, why were they kept high for so long?

Petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri has attributed the excise cut in petroleum products to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘considered and very well thought through assessment that the burden on the common man, the Aam Aadmi, needed to be addressed’. He was speaking to television channel in the wake of the latest announcement by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman of a cut of Rs 8 in the excise duty on petrol and Rs 7 per litre of diesel. Puri further praised the prime minister saying he was very sensitive.

Puri was not just echoing the sentiments of a ‘bhakt’. Modi himself seems to have been much in agreement. “It is always people first for us! Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ‘Ease of Living’,” the prime minister said in a tweet after Nirmala Sitharaman announced the excise cut.

There is nothing wrong with both remarks. If the decision is attributable to Modi’s ‘sensitivity’, the corollary is that the prime minister can be accused of insensitivity when he preferred to look the other way when there were so many burning issues – whether it was the suffering of millions of migrant labourers during their trek back home after the ill-timed lockdown, or the turmoil in the wake of the vexing farmers agitation or even the destruction of the economy as a result of the misadventure of demonetisation.