If right to dress is fundamental right, right to undress also becomes one: SC in hijab ban case

During the hearing of the case relating to the challenge to the ban on wearing of the hijab (headscarf) in Karnataka government educational institutions on Wednesday, the Supreme Court told the petitioners that if right to dress is claimed as an absolute fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution, then right to undress would also qualify as one.

A bench headed by Justice Hemant Gupta, therefore, asked the petitioner's counsel, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, whether the right to dress as a facet of Article 19 can be stretched to illogical ends, legal news website Bar & Bench reported.

This was after Kamat cited the 2014 NALSA judgment of the Supreme Court to contend that right to dress is recognised as a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a).

"We cannot take this to illogical ends.. if you say right to dress is a fundamental right then right to undress also becomes a fundamental right," Justice Gupta said.

"I am not here to make cliche arguments milord. I am proving a point. No one is undressing in school milord," Kamat responded.

"No one is denying right to dress," Justice Gupta maintained.

"Wearing this additional dress (hijab), can it be restricted on the basis of Article 19," asked Kamat.