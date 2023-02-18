If the Election Commission wants to eat dung, then why bother to ask for food: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray in his typical sarcastic style said: "They asked us to produce several documents pertaining to office bearers and members. We submitted all the documents as asked by the EC in their format. What was the reason to harass us if after six months they were to come up with this decision. If the Election Commission wants to eat dung, then why bother to ask for food."

Thackeray held up a "bow and arrow" and said, "Even if the bow is stolen, it will remain on paper. This is the real "Bow and Arrow" worshipped by Balasaheb Thackeray. It is always kept in our puja ghar and will remain with us. Ravana and Rama also had bows and arrows. Even when 100 Kauravas came together, the Pandavas were not defeated. Many people do not accept this injustice. This is Chhatrapati's Maharashtra, not Dhritarashtra's Hastinapur. We will go to the Supreme Court against this decision."



He said, "These people are thieves, they have stolen the name of Balasaheb and his Sena. In the rallies they are using mask of Balasaheb Thackeray. They are faceless, so they are making themselves. In my view, they are thieves and are happy celebrating the stolen victory. No matter how much a thief tries, he cannot become a man. We will go to the Supreme Court, till then eat the grains from our bow and arrow. This battle will be fought till the end. Now I have entered the field, I will not rest without victory," added Uddhav Thackeray.