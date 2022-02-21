IIMC’s Western Regional Center Director AK Saumitra, a former BJP spokesman, faces arrest under SC/ST Act

Dr. Anil Kumar Saumitra, Director of Western Regional Center of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) located in Amravati, has been booked by Frezerpura police under Section (3)(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

IIMC is a premier autonomous institute of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting imparting quality education in journalism. Amravati is one of the five centers run by the IIMC across the country.

It is the first time in the history of IIMC that a regional director has been booked under the SC/ST Act.

Dr. Saumitra, who had raked up a national controversy a few years back by calling Mahatma Gandhi 'Father of Pakistan' when he was spokesperson of BJP in Bhopal, was reportedly rewarded with professorship in IIMC and posted at Amravati as the centre's first full time regional director.

Frezarpura police registered an FIR against Dr Saumitra after a complaint was filed by Assistant Professor Vijay Sonule.

Police Inspector Anil Kuralkar said that a complaint was received on February 16 and statements of both parties along with the teaching and non-teaching staff members of the institute were recorded.

“After considering all aspects, we were convinced of the fitness of the complaint for registration under the SC/ST Atrocity Act," he said.

Prof. Sonule, in his complaint, alleged that Dr Saumitra used to torture and humiliate him in full public view of students and staff and stop his lectures because he belonged to a scheduled caste community.

In his complaint, Sonule's also alleged that Saumitra used to rob him of facilities and deny him entry to the institute. He was also robbed of his responsibilities as exam coordinator and central library committee member and he was illegally suspended, Sonule alleged.

Talking to this correspondent, Sonule said that despite his excellent track record as a teacher, Saumitra deliberately used to harass, torture and torment him in front of students with an intention to humiliate him.

"It all started in July and became bearable for me by the end of November last year. So I made a complaint to the Ministry and also to IIMC headquarters. Though a two-member committee was sent here, the IIMC did not take any action even after two months. So I approached the police for justice," he said.

Sources close to the police said that Saumitra could be arrested tonight or tomorrow.

Saumitra was not reachable for comments regarding the development.