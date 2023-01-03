IIT Kanpur filed record 107 IPRs in 2022

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said: "We are delighted to continue the streak by filing 107-100+ IPRs in our institute's history for two consecutive years. This bears testimony to the exponential growth the institute has been witnessing in R&D activities along with diversification of research domains.



"Our faculty, researchers and students are committed to engage in fruitful deliberations that can result in impactful inventions with the potential to contribute for building an Atmanirbhar Bharat across sectors."



The institute has witnessed tremendous rise in the number of IPRs granted in the calendar year.



Among the 95 such granted patents, it includes a tactile haptic smart watch for the blind and visually impaired, water quality monitoring inventions like dry and compact water purification vessel, E.coli water testing kit, and a solar energy-based Root Zone Heating system and Vermi-Bed method for plants in high altitude areas, to name a few.



IIT Kanpur's latest technology transfer of "Bhu-Parikshak" -- soil testing device, took the limelight after being awarded the STEM Impact Awards 2022 for impactful technology transfer creating a socio-economic impact.