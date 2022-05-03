Illegal pet shops & dog breeding industry, worth over Rs 1000 cr, thrive on human avarice, graft in govt

Noted animal welfare activist Gauri Maulekhi, Trustee of People for Animals, India’s largest animal welfare organisation, lamented that a key legislation that came into being after she moved the court, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, whose provisions are meant to ensure that dogs and other animal species were dealt with in a humane manner by pet shops, was followed more in breach than otherwise.

Aimed at bringing accountability to the pet shop trade, these Rules require such shops to maintain a record of the different animal species being sold, their procurement and sale; details of veterinarian checks; and other criteria to ensure decent living conditions for the captive animals.

What's more, most dog pups on sale are bred in violation of provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, which forbid practices such as unhygienic environs and inbreeding in ‘puppy mills’, and are most often than not, put on sale without being weaned off.

“These Rules make it mandatory for dog breeders to obtain licenses from Animal Welfare Boards run by state governments and ensure that basic requirements are provided in their facilities to ensure the well-being of dogs. Unfortunately, even five years after the legislation was promulgated after we moved court, nothing has changed on the ground. Even a state like Delhi is yet to even identify which authority is to discharge the function of Animal Welfare Board as defined in the Rules,” says Maulekhi.

“The conditions are so bad and the environment so dirty in these breeding facilities that I sometimes fear zoonosis giving rise to deadly diseases, like it evidently happened in the genesis of the coronavirus in China,” she added.

“The problem is that government agencies like Development Department in Delhi, under whose aegis wings like Delhi Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) function, are completely ineffective in discharging their mandate, because graft is rampant. Everybody from the top to bottom seems to be on the take. Gopal Rai, the minister in charge of the department, remains on his own trip and there are huge allegations of corruption against him. I find it ironic when AAP and its founder Arvind Kejriwal say things like they will eradicate corruption in Punjab by citing the example of Delhi. Their government in Delhi is totally steeped in corruption,” she alleged.

“I met Vijay Kumar Dev, who stepped down as Delhi Chief Secretary recently, umpteen number of times to seek his intervention. Every time he said he will look into it, but nothing ever happened. No action was taken even when animal welfare activists submitted a detailed forty-page report to his office in December 2021, documenting evidence how 30-odd prominent pet shops in Delhi are indulging in brazen violation of laws in plain sight,” she said.