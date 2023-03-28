Imam beaten and his beard cut off in Maharashtra's Jalna

The deputy Superintendent of police in Jalna district of Maharashtra has received a complaint that an Imam from Anwa village was attacked by unidentified individuals who entered his place of worship and beat him up. According to the report the incident took place on Sunday at around 7.30 pm when Imam Zakir Sayyad Khaja was sitting inside the mosque reading the Quran. The mob allegedly asked the Imam to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'; after his refusal they allegedly attacked him with a sharp object identified as a blade.

According to the report unidentified individuals entered the mosque with a cloth over their faces and forced the Imam to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while he was reading the Quran. When the Imam refused to do as he was told, three individuals took him outside the mosque and beat him up. The Imam said his attackers used a chemical-laced cloth to make him unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he realized that his beard had been cut off.