IMF bumps up India's 2023 growth projection to 6.1

The International Monetary fund on Tuesday projected that the Indian economy will grow by 6.1 per cent in 2023, which is 0.2 points — 20 basis percentage points — higher than its April forecast.

The fund attributed the upwardly revised projection to “stronger domestic investment”.

The forecast for 2024 remained unchanged at 6.4 per cent.

The fund also said the Chinese recovery from Covid-19 related restrictions and lockdown is "losing steam" after showing a big boost in February and March.