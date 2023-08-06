Impose president’s rule in Manipur, retired bureaucrats urge Centre

With renewed confrontation between civilians and security forces, altercations between Manipur Police and the Indian Army and fresh ‘looting’ of arms and ammunition from armouries in the state, there should be no further delay in imposing president’s rule in the state, said the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a body of retired civil servants from All India services in a statement on Sunday.

The statement urged the central government to appoint, as advisors to the governor, experienced former administrators and police officers who can empathetically interact with the local populace and restore the trust of all sections of the citizenry in the local administration.

Expressing deep concern at the indifference of the state government in providing adequate relief and rehabilitation measures, the CCG urged that relief, rehabilitation and compensation be ensured to the affected individuals and families in a non-partisan manner.