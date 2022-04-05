Imran Khan stands completely isolated even as Pakistan grapples with constitutional crisis

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is in an existential crisis that pushed him personally into a political quagmire. His stature worsened further following the crucial observation by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CPJ) Umar Ata Bandial during the hearing of a suo moto matter following the dismissal of National Assembly of Pakistan on Sunday by the President Arif Alvi on his advice that the National Assembly (NA) Speaker erred in rejecting the no-confidence motion.

The meaning is clear that reference to Article 5 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is incongruent.

The CJP’s remarks was in the midst of hearing of the suo moto case related to the constitutional dilemma following the ruling by the NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house on the advice of PM Imran Khan.

Incidentally, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser was reportedly unwilling to a ruling as per Article 5.

Earlier, Attorney General Khalid Javed too had told TV anchor Humid Mir in Geo News programmed Capital Talk that voting was a must on the no-confidence resolution against the PM Imran Khan on April 3 under the Constitution.

The deputy speaker Qasim Suri, a member of ruling PTI, chaired the session and promulgated dissolution of NA. He blocked the confidence motion that Khan had widely been expected to lose. Hence the ruling assuming that a ‘foreign conspiracy’ was behind the no-trust motion was considered unconstitutional by many.