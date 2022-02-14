Imran Khan to visit Moscow this week after attending the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi wrote an article that appeared under the headline ‘A letter from Prime Minister of Pakistan…’ in Global Times, state-run English daily in Beijing on 30 January, 2021. Days later he was attending the opening ceremony of the winter Olympics in China. Next week he is due to visit Russia. The diplomatic initiative or even aggression is being watched with great interest by New Delhi.

Imran Khan began his article by reminding the global diplomatic community that Pakistan was the first Muslim country that recognized the People’s Republic of China in 1950, set up diplomatic ties next year and remained ‘the most vocal supporter of the lawful rights of China in the United Nations’.

He referred to the “AllWeather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries and reminded readers of the role played by Pakistan in facilitating the famous “secret” visit of Henry Kissinger, then US National Security Advisor, to China in 1971 that had ‘a decisive impact on EastWest relations.

The Pakistani PM wrote about the ‘deep mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests in Islamabad-Beijing – relationship. He recalled Pakistan’s consistent endorsement of the “One-China Policy” and Beijing’s position on Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and South China Sea.