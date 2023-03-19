In a four-year-old defamation case, ex-UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu gets one-year jail term

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a four-year-old defamation case by a UP court on Sunday for making defamatory statements against ex-UP minister Shrikant Sharma.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A K Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Lallu and said he would have to spend another 15 days in jail if he fails to deposit the fine.

In its order, the court refused to release Lallu on probation.