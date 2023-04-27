In memoriam: Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal, the former chief minister of Punjab, passed away on April 25, 2023, at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy that is both admired and criticised. Badal was a titan who dominated Punjab politics for more than half a century, starting his political career as a sarpanch and becoming a five-time CM of the state.

Parkash Singh Badal hailed from the semi-feudal, arid south-west Mukatsar belt of Punjab. Son of a wealthy landowner, Badal—a graduate from Lahore—was mentored by his uncle Teja Singh and ushered into politics with the help of close relative Baldev Singh (a former defence minister of India) and Giani Kartar Singh. Making his debut in the Punjab Assembly in 1957, Badal became CM in 1970 for the first time and a union minister in 1977.

After a long period of oblivion in the 1980s and early 1990s, he stormed back in the late 90s and enjoyed a further 15 years at the top.