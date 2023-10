In pictures: From Kashmir to Kolkata, Indians call for peace in Gaza In peaceful demonstrations across India, citizens protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, where the death toll has climbed to 4,651, including 1,873 children







NH Digital A protestor holds a placard on 16 October in Bengaluru, that reads "India stands with Gaza" (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images 'Stop bloodshed in West Asia. We want peace per the UN resolution. We want a free, sovereign state of Palestine,' reads a banner by All Bengal Minority Youth Federation in Kolkata on 12 October (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

An islamic organisation member holds a placard with a message — Israel is a child of the USA — during a protest in Kolkata on 12 October (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images A woman holds the Palestinian flag at a public gathering in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Mumbai on 20 October (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

A placard prays for the protection of Palestinians in Gaza, during a protest on October 13 in Budgam, Kashmir (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images A woman holds a placard with the famous slogan, 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free', in Mumbai on 20 October (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

The public gathering in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Mumbai on 20 October (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images "We stand with the oppressed people of Palestine," reads a placard held by a Kashmri protestor, on 13 October in Budgam, Kashmir (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

Another placard during the protest in Budgam reads: death to America, death to Israel (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images Bundled into a police vehicle, members of a Left-leaning students' organisation protest against Israel at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 13 October (photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

Left-leaning student organisations protest against Israel at Jantar Mantar on 13 October in New Delhi (photo: Getty Images)

Israel

protest

Palestine

Israel-Palestine conflict

Hamas

Gaza