In Pictures: IAF Aircraft and Naval Warships Transport Indians Stranded in Sudan

The Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft flew into Mumbai airport with 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan on Thursday

Operation Kaveri's objective is to evacuate all stranded Indian nationals before the end of a tenuous ceasefire agreed upon by the country's military and paramilitary forces.

(Source: Defence PRO, Mumbai)
To transport the arriving Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah, two C-130J medium lift aircraft of the IAF stationed in Saudi Arabia and naval warships will make sorties across the Red Sea.

(Source: Defence PRO, Mumbai)
There are over 400 Indians in Jeddah and 320 in Port Sudan, with more being transported in buses from Khartoum to Port Sudan.

(Source: Defence PRO, Mumbai)
Around 3,400 Indians who have registered online or contacted the embassy in Khartoum are expected to be covered under Operation Kaveri.

(Source: Defence PRO, Mumbai)
