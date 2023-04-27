In Pictures: IAF Aircraft and Naval Warships Transport Indians Stranded in Sudan
The Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft flew into Mumbai airport with 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan on Thursday
Operation Kaveri's objective is to evacuate all stranded Indian nationals before the end of a tenuous ceasefire agreed upon by the country's military and paramilitary forces.
To transport the arriving Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah, two C-130J medium lift aircraft of the IAF stationed in Saudi Arabia and naval warships will make sorties across the Red Sea.
There are over 400 Indians in Jeddah and 320 in Port Sudan, with more being transported in buses from Khartoum to Port Sudan.
Around 3,400 Indians who have registered online or contacted the embassy in Khartoum are expected to be covered under Operation Kaveri.