In Pictures: PM Modi visits India's new parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a surprise visit to the new Parliament building. The new parliament is designed by the architect Bimal Patel, who is from the prime minister's home state, Gujarat. This was the prime minister's second surprise visit since the construction of the new building began in December 2020. Sources say that he spent more than an hour and inspected various works along with observing the facilities coming up at both houses of the Parliament.

The building has evoked much controversy since its inception. Critics have often pointed out that the building has poor design and that more than 300 trees were removed to make way for it.