In Rajasthan, it's BJP vs BJP in battle for state cricket body

The election results of the high profile Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) could not be announced on Tuesday, 29 September, after a stay by the Supreme Court on a plea from a state cricketer alleging exclusion of women from the electoral process. The battle for the historic state body, which has produced powerful BCCI administrators in the past, is seeing an intra-party tussle in the BJP which is in power.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana passed the order after hearing a plea by Megha Gaur who alleged the exclusion of women from the electoral process. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy argued that the voters’ list contained “not a single woman voter” or woman candidate in violation of the RCA’s 2022 Rules (specifically Article 17), the association's own constitution, National Sports Code and related orders.

Guruswamy contended that the ruling faction of the association was pushing the polls through in undue haste. “This is a time when India are the world champions (ODIs). Young girls are playing cricket across the country. To stifle them in the state of Rajasthan which has a glorious cricketing tradition and boasts of a IPL-winning team, are patently opposed to anything we understand to be constitutional, just or acceptable,” she submitted.

She sought a stay of the elections and better administration of cricket in the country, noting that the absence of women on the voters’ list automatically precluded women candidates. The Bench, however, expressed reluctance to halt the process at this stage. “Let the voting take place but we are stopping the declaration of results, subject to adjudication of all these issues by the Court,” Justice Bagchi said.

The council of RCA informed the apex court that the High Court has appointed the Home Secretary as administrator of the RCA to conduct the elections.

Interestingly, the power struggle in the RCA witnessed large-scale involvement of not only powerful members of the BJP state unit but also by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Efforts by the state unit BJP president, Madan Dilawar, to bring the two factions together failed while a third faction—led by Parakram Singh Rathore, son of former minister and deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore—withdrew from the contest as per party directives.