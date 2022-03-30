Income Tax Act must be replaced by Direct Taxes Code immediately: Chidambaram

“This is a legacy issue. The entire Income Tax Act must be replaced by a Direct Taxes Code. When we were in government, I have helped draft a Direct Taxes Code when Pranab Mukherjee tried to improve it. When I returned to the Finance Ministry, I tried to improve it. There are three versions of the Direct Taxes Code. Many of the provisions will be outdated. So, get rid of all of them, but please bring a Direct Taxes Code immediately,” said Chidambaram.

On the Appropriation Bill, Chidambaram pointed out the policies that had been brought in resulted in direct tax revenue as a proportion of the GDP, exceeding indirect tax revenue for the first time in 2013-14.