Increase in Chinese Troops at LAC, situation stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Saying that both India and China have been able to resolve five of the seven issues along the LAC, Pande said, “The situation on the northern border is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture. Both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels”.

Without naming China, the Army Chief said in some context Indian soldiers have been able to prevent the attempts made to change the status quo on the ground. Pande added the Indian Army is closely watching the situation in Doklam and monitoring Chinese activities there.