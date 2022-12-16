Increasing 'Toxicity' in TV and Social Media: Raghav Chadha and SRK raise issue

From the parliament to the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), the word “toxicity” dominated discussions on Thursday.

While Parliament witnessed a war of words between AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha and Information Broadcast minister Anurag Thakur, Bollywood star Sharukh Khan flagged the issue of rising toxicity on social media in his inaugural speech at Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

Chadha, the youngest MP in Rajya Sabha posed a supplementary question on Thursday and asked what measures the government is taking against toxic TV debates.

Anurag Thakur replied, “If you feel there is any such complaint, then give it to us in writing”.

“Deputy chairman sir (Harivansh Narayan Singh) you yourself have been a journalist and you understand the importance of news and how news is turning into noise. My question is simple, most channels in this country every day from 5pm to 11 pm arrange toxic TV debates and create psychological pollution. My question is the government taking any action against such inflammatory channels and anchors?” Chadha asked in the upper house of the parliament which is known as the “house of the elders”.