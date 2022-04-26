Indefinite life sentence without remission turns idea of reformation of prisoner vacuous and meaningless

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of a convict to an imprisonment sentence of 30 years without remission. The court observed that the convict was denied fair opportunity to defend himself during the trial. While justifying the commutation, it observed that there is no evidence to suggest that the prisoner is beyond reformation.

As of the end of last year, the fate of 488 prisoners, sentenced for capital punishment, was awaiting to be decided by various high courts and the Supreme Court. Through a legal amendment, the sentence of imprisonment for life, in 1956, replaced the colonial punishment of transportation, in the Indian Penal Code, 1860 [IPC].

Since the IPC does not specify the duration of sentence under imprisonment for life, the Supreme Court in Gopal Vinayak Godse vs. State of Maharashtra (1961) interpreted it as imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s life.

However, under Articles 72 and 161 of the Constitution, governments have been releasing prisoners after they complete seven to fourteen years of imprisonment, depending upon the gravity of the offences.

But since 2008, the Supreme Court has been imposing extremely long sentences without remission, which imply practically that the offenders are to die in the prison. The direction of penal narratives points towards the continuation of this trend in the future.

In 2008, for the first time, the Supreme Court, in the case of Swamy Shraddananda vs. State of Karnataka, effectively created this special sentence, while commuting the convict’s death sentence, and held that this shall lead to the use of death sentences only in the rarest of rare cases.

This new sentence was further justified by a Constitutional bench of the court in 2015 in Union of India vs. V. Sriharan. In this judgment, the court observed that higher courts could impose this new sentence for a pre-determined period.