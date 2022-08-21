India @75: The hits and the misses

The country’s strides since Independence can scarcely be glossed over. At the time of Independence in 1947, the average life-expectancy was 32 years, less than half that of in the USA at 70. It is now 69.6, only around seven short of 77 in the United States.

Ironically, the much smaller island nation of Sri Lanka too has a life expectancy of 77.22 years today despite its current troubles and bankruptcy.

The infant mortality in India in 1947 was 146 per one thousand live births. It has come down to 27. But once again, India has performed much below its potential as the current figure for Sri Lanka is just six.

Similarly, maternal mortality in India in the 1940s was a whopping 2,000 per one lakh live births. It has progressively declined to 100 but once again Sri Lanka has performed better and has MMR of just 36.

The literacy rate at the time of Independence was 18.33 per cent while female literacy rate was at a dismal 8.66 per cent. The female literacy has now risen to 65 per cent while the overall rate of literacy is now 74 per cent. But once again, Sri Lanka has stolen the thunder with a much higher literacy rate of 92 per cent.