India among 10 countries that make up 60 % of global maternal deaths: UN study

India leads a list of 10 countries that together account for 60 per cent of global maternal deaths, stillbirths and newborn deaths, and 51 per cent of live births globally, a report released by the United Nations has said.

The latest published estimate in the progress tracking report by the WHO, UNICEF, and the UNFPA was launched on Tuesday at the ongoing 'International Maternal Newborn Health Conference' (IMNHC 2023) in Cape Town.

It shows there were a combined 4.5 million deaths -- maternal deaths (0.29 million), stillbirths (1.9 million) and newborn deaths (2.3 million) -- in 2020-2021.

Sub-Saharan Africa and Central and Southern Asia are the regions experiencing the largest number of deaths, although, across all regions, there is variation regarding the pace at which countries are progressing in their efforts to achieve the global 2030 targets.