India and current global food scenario

During the 'Global Food Security-Call to Action' held in New York, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “The Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine have impacted the developing countries, with spiraling energy and commodity prices and disruptions in global logistical supply chains,” He also emphasised India’s commitment to work collectively to alleviate the sufferings of the most affected countries and neighbors.



Government of India has imposed ban on export of wheat and sugar after the increased export demand due to Russia and Ukraine war. Ukraine and Russia together account for about 14% of global wheat production, and about 29% of all wheat exports. Ukraine is among the top five global exporters for a variety of key agricultural products, including corn, wheat, barley and sunflower oil.

Around 50 countries depend on Russia and Ukraine for wheat, maize and sunflower oils and a majority of them are poor countries. The conflict and international economic sanctions on Russia have further disrupted supplies of fertilizer, wheat and other commodities from both countries, pushing up prices for food and fuel. In the last two years, the number of severely food-insecure people in the world has doubled, that is from 135 million pre-pandemic to 276 million now.

India is world’s 2nd largest producer of the wheat but is not listed in world top ten wheat exporting countries as it has to first secure food for its 139 million people. However, in cases where any country faces food shortage or crisis, India does not hesitate in extending help. Recently Indian humanitarian aid reached Afghanistan in the form of 50000 metric tons of wheat to Taliban lead government of Afghanistan. Later on, India also supplied 10000 tones to Myanmar and Sri Lanka. India has accounted for 105 million metric tons of wheat cultivation this year, which is slightly lower than the projection of the 111 million tons. Wheat procurement by government agencies is also expected to be only half of the target set for this season. Unexpected heat-waves and early summer have affected the crop yield mainly in northern states like Punjab, Haryana and Utter Pradesh.