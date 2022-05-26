India, as part of Quad, must be wary of not being used by US for its military objectives in Asia

Strategists of various creed are busy evaluating the outcome of Quad Summit that took place in Tokyo on May 24.

Its global proponents are engaged in overtime job to depict the initiative as a milestone in the developmental trajectory of the 'democratic world'. They are dropping words and phrases such as collective growth, inclusive development, responsible partnership, values of free world etc to supplement the importance of Tokyo meeting of leaders from the US, Australia, Japan and India.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were competing each other in eulogising the spirit behind the Tokyo discussions. Forgetting their positions during the US Presidential election, both the leaders used superlatives to narrate their mutual relations.

In fact, it was a step forward for the US policy-makers and defence strategy managers in advancing their agenda evolved for the most important geographical region in the world.