India becomes measles capital of the world, registers highest number of cases this year

In the first six months of the current financial year from April to September 2022, India has already registered the highest number of measles cases, which stands at 9,489, according to the data put out by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Somalia follows India with 8,435 measles cases and Yemen with 6,478. Pakistan is seventh on the list with 3,635 cases.

This is based on the provisional data based on monthly data reported to WHO (Geneva) as of early November 2022. Almost 41 countries have already put off, or may put off, their measles campaigns for 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC reported.

This report has come at time when there has been a measles outbreak in Mumbai with 126 registered cases and seven suspected deaths so far.

At least 99 children have been found infected with the viral disease since September and 126 since January this year, reported the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

As per its bulletin, 61 children were admitted to the Kasturba Hospital with measles-like symptoms between November 4 and 14. Twelve of them were hospitalised on Monday, it said.