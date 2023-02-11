India belongs to me as much as it does to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat chief

"The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslims community, has increased to an alarming level in our country, in the recent past," the Jamiat alleged.



"The most regrettable point is that though the government is aware of these developments, it prefers to adopt an ostrich-like approach," it alleged.



The Jamiat said it wants to draw the attention of the government on how to ensure integrity and build a positive image of the country. The steps that it proposed should be taken included strict action against elements and those in media engaged in spreading hatred.



Another important resolution passed by the Jamiat on Friday was on measures to ensure voter registration and larger participation in elections.