India builds Syria ties to boost Middle East presence

India recently began a push to renew bilateral ties with Syria after the civil war-battered country returned to the Arab League in May during a summit in Saudi Arabia.

In July, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, embarked on the first ministerial-level visit from New Delhi to Damascus since 2016.

The Indian diplomat met with Syrian President Bashar Assad and announced 300 new scholarships for Syrian students to study in India.

Manjari Singh, an assistant professor at the Amity Institute of International Studies in India, told DW that New Delhi's reengagement with the Syrian government is a matter of timing.