India can't progress until she gets rid of BJP's dark rule: Sonia Gandhi

"Neither Karnataka nor India can make progress without getting rid of the atmosphere of BJP's loot, lies, ego and hatred," she said in her first public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

She said, "It is everyone's responsibility to strengthen our voice against this (BJP) government's dark rule."

She was flanked on the stage by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar who recently quit BJP over the denial of ticket and joined Congress.