India can't progress until she gets rid of BJP's dark rule: Sonia Gandhi

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Hubballi, the former Congress president said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her son Rahul Gandhi was against those spreading hatred

Sonia Gandhi addresses a rally in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday. Photo courtesy: @INC/ Twitter
NH Web Desk

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said Karnataka and by extension India cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party's "loot, lies, ego and hatred".

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Hubballi, the former Congress president said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her son Rahul Gandhi was against those spreading hatred. "This was the reason that lakhs of people joined Rahul Gandhi's 4,000 km march".

"Neither Karnataka nor India can make progress without getting rid of the atmosphere of BJP's loot, lies, ego and hatred," she said in her first public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

She said, "It is everyone's responsibility to strengthen our voice against this (BJP) government's dark rule."

She was flanked on the stage by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar who recently quit BJP over the denial of ticket and joined Congress.


