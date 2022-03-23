India capitulates to EU on TRIPS waiver for Covid-19 medical products

The compromise reached stacks the odds against poorer countries. Additionally, the eligibility is limited to WTO developing countries that exported less than 10% of the world’s vaccines in 2021. This would leave out Brazil, China and non-WTO countries such as Kosovo, Palestine, Iran, Serbia and Syria.

Timeline of the negotiations

In October 2020, India and South Africa submitted a proposal which called for the waiver of patents, but also industrial designs, copyrights, and trade secrets that are guarded by the WTO agreement on TRIPS.

In May 2021, a revised proposal was filed which specified that the TRIPS waiver would only apply to COVID-19-related vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and personal protective equipment and would remain in force for at least three years.

In December 2021, the WTO secretariat called for a meeting between the four parties — South Africa, India, the US and the EU— but it was held in two formats. For one meeting, only the commerce and trade ministers of the quad met and in the other meeting only the negotiators of these four countries met. India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal attended these meetings. Normally, both negotiators and ministers attend the meetings together. In the next round of online meetings, India met the US and South Africa met EU.

On March 11, 2022, there was a meeting of all the four ministers only where the compromise was agreed upon. It is after that the EU officials sent out a note to their member countries on the compromise reached.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) released a statement on March 16 that a compromise had been reached but the countries were still to agree on the final test. Soon after, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stated that the details of the agreement were yet to be ironed out.

However, India has been silent on the matter after the compromise was reached. In November 2021, a senior government official at the Ministry of Commerce had reiterated that India would continue to demand for an intellectual property rights waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and supplies. India had asserted they woud see the interests of the developing nations were not compromised.