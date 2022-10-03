India condemns 'hate crime' at Canada's Bhagavad Gita Park
Condemning strongly the "hate crime" at a park named after the Bhagavad Gita in Canada, India urged authorities to take prompt action.
"We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators," High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet.
A sign with the park's name was allegedly vandalised and officials have ordered a probe, said city Mayor Patrick Brown, who confirmed the incident on Twitter. Condemning the incident, Brown said, "We have zero tolerance for this."
He also said that the matter has now been flagged to Peel Regional Police for further investigation, adding that the Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.
The park – previously called Troyers Park – was renamed as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park and unveiled on September 28.
The incident comes just 10 days after India issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant as there was a "sharp increase in hate crimes and anti-India activities."
The Foreign Ministry said it has taken up incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities with Canada and has asked for investigation and action. "The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," said a ministry statement.
