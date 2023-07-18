India contributes USD 1 million to UN for promoting use of Hindi language

India has contributed USD 1 million as part of a voluntary contribution to the United Nations to promote the use of the Hindi language in the world organisation and to foster inclusive dialogue and understanding, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Monday.

Kamboj handed over the cheque of USD 1 million to Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications Melissa Fleming.

“The Indian Government is delighted to make a substantial voluntary contribution to the @UN, with a focus on promoting the usage of Hindi. A step towards fostering inclusive dialogue and understanding,” Kamboj tweeted.