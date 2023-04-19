India coordinating with various countries for safety of Indians in Sudan

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 200 people dead.

India has been focusing on ensuring the safety of the Indians residing in Sudan.

The sources said India's priority has been the safety of movement and well being of Indians wherever they are located and that both the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy in Khartoum are continuously monitoring the situation. At the same time they said "concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details." "India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan. The Quartet countries of the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have a key role and we are engaging them accordingly," said a source.

India is also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan, the sources said.

They said the Indian ambassador in Washington and the High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host governments on the situation in Sudan.