India features big at TIFF 2022

The Indian inning at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 kicks off on Friday, September 9 with the press and industry screening of Zwigato, the third feature film of Nandita Das after Firaaq and Manto. Revolving about a food delivery app guy played by popular comic Kapil Sharma (his debut as an actor), the film premieres in the festival and is part of the 'Share Her Journey' initiative celebrating the female voice and sensibility in cinema from across the world.

Another Indian filmmaker, Rima Das, also presents her third film at TIFF. Tora’s Husband premieres at home ground TIFF (like Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing) in the Platform section.

Both these Indian films aren’t just directed by women but happen to be socio-economic in their theme and intent. While Nandita examines the gig economy and workers’ rights, Rima looks at the financial implications of the pandemic and the lockdown on a small business in Assam.

Shot while being hunkered down in her village during the pandemic, Rima cast her own brother Abhijit Das as the lead.

After two years of the pandemic, TIFF, one of the most influential film festivals of the world, returns in its regular avatar as an in-person event. The festival showcased films digitally in 2020 and had a hybrid edition in 2021. This year, a much smaller selection will be offered on the Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox platform.

The festival’s networking and gala events, which were also suspended or held virtually in 2020 and 2021, will return as on ground events.