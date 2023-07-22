India hands over missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

India on Saturday "gifted" its in-service missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam in reflection of growing strategic partnership between the two sides, especially in the maritime domain.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, currently on an official visit to Vietnam, presided over the ceremony at Cam Ranh where the frontline warship was handed over to Vietnam People's Navy.

It is for the first time that India gifted a fully operational corvette to any friendly foreign country, officials said.

The Indian Navy said the ship has been handed over to Vietnam People's Navy (VPN) with complete "weapon complement".