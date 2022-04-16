India ill-prepared to meet net-zero emissions target by 2070 as announced by PM Modi at Glasgow summit

The study points out that the current revenue from fossil fuels in India is more than double the entire defence expenditure. It is three times the health expenditure of the Central and state governments.

However, through 2040, fossil fuel revenues would fall significantly as a share of the overall government revenue — from 13.3 per cent in 2019 to just 3.8 per cent at the lowest bound.

States across India will face vastly different challenges as some rely heavily on fossil fuel revenues. But the Centre will face the brunt with it being the greatest beneficiary of fossil fuel taxes.

Moreover, the study says that adding a carbon tax would not be sufficient to off-set any budgetary pressure from the decline in fossil fuel revenues.

One estimate suggests that the Central and state governments put together earn a tax revenue of nearly Rs 6 lakh crore. With gradual reduction in fossil fuel and moving towards green energy, we will see considerable reduction in this mammoth revenue from just one source.

If fuel is brought under GST, the reduction in revenue is going to be even more pronounced. This is precisely the reason for which India will have to carry out drastic tax reforms to ensure the net is widened and broad-based so that it does not overly depend on just one source.

As it is, India is still far from OECD recommendation of direct tax, considered to be the progressive tax, at about 60 per cent of tax revenue. Indirect tax is considered as a regressive tax now, yet accounts for nearly 55 per cent of India’s tax revenue.

This is not a happy situation as the poorer sections of the society pay a higher proportion of their income as taxes if the indirect taxes are higher.

In case of direct taxes, the rich proportionately pay much more taxes in view of the slab system.

That apart, agriculture income is not taxed in India, so there is no equity in direct tax system.