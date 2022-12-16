India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman Andy Levin

India is facing the danger of becoming a Hindu nationalist State, the outgoing Democratic Congressman Andy Levin said on Thursday.

Describing himself as a “lifelong human rights advocate” Congressman Levin (62) in his last speech on the floor of the US House of Representatives said the US has had more success in human rights, although the situation was dire in many parts of the world.

“I have been a vocal advocate for human rights in places like India, which is in the danger of becoming a Hindu nationalist State rather than a secular democracy, the world's largest democracy,” alleged Levin, who represented the ninth Congressional District from Michigan. In the next Congress, it will be represented by Lisa McClain of the Republican Party.

“I am a lover of Hinduism, a lover of Jainism, Buddhism and other religions that were born in India, but we need to protect the rights of all people there. Whether they're Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, Christians, Jains,” Levin said.