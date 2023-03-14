India Inc sees only 89 deals worth $1.8bn in Feb; down 54 per cent from last year

On the domestic front, the policy review also acknowledges that domestic economic activity is expected to remain resilient, aided by the sustained focus on capital and infrastructure spending in the Union Budget 2023-24.



"While the deal activity is subdued, the Indian market is still considered to provide good opportunities for deals/investments. As a result, the Union Budget 2023 avoided populist measures in the pre-election year and prioritised long-term growth," Vijetha added.



Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal activity witnessed a significant downtrend both in terms of deal volumes by 48 per cent and values by 47 per cent, clocking 24 deals at $755 million compared to February 2022.



The start-up sector led the volumes with 25 per cent of the deals, driven by the fintech segment, which dominated in terms of both volumes as well as values.

